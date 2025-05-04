Chelsea beat Liverpool to continue march for Champions League place

Chelsea picked up a vital three points in their quest for a Premier League top-five spot as they defeated recently-crowned champions Liverpool 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, meaning they have now lost just one of their past nine league matches.

Having clinched the title against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Liverpool had nothing to play for other than pride in south-west London, which was reflected in the fact that Arne Slot made six changes to the side that defeated Spurs.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain locked in a battle for UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification, and the way they started the match displayed the extra hunger they had.

Within three minutes, the Blues were in front following an incisive attacking move that involved Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto, before Enzo Fernández kept his cool to slot home from close range.

A Noni Madueke pass into the Argentinian shortly afterwards would have given the captain a chance to double his and his side’s tally, but the winger instead chose to unleash a shot that trickled wide.

The visitors then enjoyed a period of sustained possession, although Robert Sánchez was not troubled between the sticks, while Chelsea threatened semi-regularly on the counter-attack without forcing Alisson Becker into a stop before the interval.

After the break, Chelsea continued to look more dangerous, as Alisson held a tame shot from Nicolas Jackson. Before long, though, Enzo Maresca’s men were two to the good in fortuitous circumstances.

Some brilliant play from Cole Palmer down the right beat Kostas Tsimikas and, while his low cross into the box couldn’t find a teammate, Virgil van Dijk hammered a clearance into Jarrell Quansah, who could only watch one as the ball rippled the back of the net.

Match stats Opta by Stats Perform

That goal seemed to kick Liverpool into some sort of life, with Van Dijk heading over before substitute Darwin Núñez nodded well past the post unmarked and from close range.

Mohamed Salah did the same, albeit with his effort far closer to nestling in the corner. Chelsea then had a fantastic opportunity to secure the points as Jadon Sancho’s low effort was saved by Alisson before Palmer hit the post from a tight angle.

Those missed chances were almost immediately punished by Van Dijk, who headed home from a corner to set up a nervy finish for the home side.

The home team were clearly anxious in the closing stages, but a last-minute foul from Quansah on Moisés Caicedo in the stoppage time gave Palmer the chance to score his first goal since January from 12 yards, which he duly took.

The Blues are now three points clear of Nottingham Forest having played a game more, and they will now prepare for another huge encounter against fellow UCL rivals Newcastle United at St. James’ Park.

For the Reds, this game ultimately had no importance, although defeat never tastes sweet. They have two games to get through before they celebrate their championship with a parade through the streets of Liverpool.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Noni Madueke (Chelsea)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.