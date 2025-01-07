Liverpool star Salah responds on X to "obsessed" Carragher

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has opened up another debate regarding his conduct.

The Egyptian has reignited his war of words with Jamie Carragher this weekend.

Carragher spoke on Sky Sports about Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contracts.

He was referencing Salah posting a photo on social media of the three of them.

Salah responded by writing on X, "I'm starting to think you're obsessed with me," along with a winking emoji.

Carragher joked in response: "I've always been obsessed with you. Hopefully that obsession will continue next season."

Salah has repeatedly suggested that he may no longer be at the club next season.