Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild

Liverpool star Salah responds on X to "obsessed" Carragher

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool star Salah responds on X to "obsessed" Carragher
Liverpool star Salah responds on X to "obsessed" CarragherAction Plus
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has opened up another debate regarding his conduct.

The Egyptian has reignited his war of words with Jamie Carragher this weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carragher spoke on Sky Sports about Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s expiring contracts.

He was referencing Salah posting a photo on social media of the three of them.

Salah responded by writing on X, "I'm starting to think you're obsessed with me," along with a winking emoji.

Carragher joked in response: "I've always been obsessed with you. Hopefully that obsession will continue next season."

Salah has repeatedly suggested that he may no longer be at the club next season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSalah MohamedCarragher JamieLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Van Dijk focused on football and confirm new deal not on horizon at Liverpool
Liverpool hero Carragher admits Robertson the weak link
Liverpool hero Carragher convinced Alexander-Arnold agents encouraging Real Madrid offer