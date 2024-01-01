Tribal Football
Slot cuts four players from senior Liverpool squad
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has cut four players from his first team squad this week.

The Dutchman wants to ensure he has a tight group of players for the start of the season.

Ben Doak, Tyler Morton, Lewis Koumas and Harvey Blair did all go on the club’s preseason tour.

However, they are all back with the under-21s this week, as they beat Ipswich 5-2 in a behind closed doors game.

Morton, Koumas and Blair were on the scoresheet, as were youngsters Kieran Morrison and Billy Koumetio.

Per Liverpool Echo, it is a sign they will not be involved in senior games for the moment.

