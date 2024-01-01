Tribal Football
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through
Man Utd want Toney despite the move limiting youth players growth
REVEALED: Newcastle and Liverpool had swap deal for Gordon agreed
Villa agreed deal for Chelsea star despite Atletico Madrid interest

Liverpool midfielder Morton: Fans will enjoy Slot style
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton says the players are already "clicking" with manager Arne Slot's system.

Morton believes fans will enjoy the style of football played under the Dutchman.

“It was brilliant to watch, I think the team did very well,” the midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. “The style the gaffer is implementing is working and I think it worked today.

“You can see it’s starting to click already and that’s a big compliment to the management team.

“I think the players out there today were brilliant, a lot of standout players. I think it’s going to improve quickly and I think it was a very good step in a good direction.”

Morton continued: “He loves Total Football. He’s come in and it’s a style a lot of players love. If you don’t love the style he plays, you shouldn’t be a footballer really!

“It’s Total Football and it’s every midfielder’s dream. You could see it today in the triangles that were played; he’s big on triangles and they were   today. I thought it was brilliant, I thought we dominated and against a very good Arsenal side it was a great display.”

Liverpool
