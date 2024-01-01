Liverpool midfielder Morton: Fans will enjoy Slot style

Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton says the players are already "clicking" with manager Arne Slot's system.

Morton believes fans will enjoy the style of football played under the Dutchman.

Advertisement Advertisement

“It was brilliant to watch, I think the team did very well,” the midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. “The style the gaffer is implementing is working and I think it worked today.

“You can see it’s starting to click already and that’s a big compliment to the management team.

“I think the players out there today were brilliant, a lot of standout players. I think it’s going to improve quickly and I think it was a very good step in a good direction.”

Morton continued: “He loves Total Football. He’s come in and it’s a style a lot of players love. If you don’t love the style he plays, you shouldn’t be a footballer really!

“It’s Total Football and it’s every midfielder’s dream. You could see it today in the triangles that were played; he’s big on triangles and they were today. I thought it was brilliant, I thought we dominated and against a very good Arsenal side it was a great display.”