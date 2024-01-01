Liverpool midfielder Morton: Fans will enjoy Slot style

Morton believes fans will enjoy the style of football played under the Dutchman.
“It was brilliant to watch, I think the team did very well,” the midfielder told Liverpoolfc.com post-match. “The style the gaffer is implementing is working and I think it worked today.
“You can see it’s starting to click already and that’s a big compliment to the management team.
“I think the players out there today were brilliant, a lot of standout players. I think it’s going to improve quickly and I think it was a very good step in a good direction.”
Morton continued: “He loves Total Football. He’s come in and it’s a style a lot of players love. If you don’t love the style he plays, you shouldn’t be a footballer really!
“It’s Total Football and it’s every midfielder’s dream. You could see it today in the triangles that were played; he’s big on triangles and they were today. I thought it was brilliant, I thought we dominated and against a very good Arsenal side it was a great display.”