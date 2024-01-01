Prem enquiries arrive for Liverpool teen Doak

Liverpool have made the choice to let Ben Doak leave on loan this summer.

The youngster, who is only 18, is being linked to several clubs ahead of the close of the transfer window.

Per The Express, the likes of Leicester City and Southampton are in the mix.

The Reds are willing to let him go out on loan, but only to a club where he will play regularly.

Doak is viewed as a huge talent who can go all the way and become an Anfield star.

However, they want to ensure that the options are all taken into consideration.

They want to make sure the player is happy and that no buy option is included in the loan deal.