Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: QPR sign Varane from Sporting Gijon
Man Utd defender demands millions to leave the club this summer as West Ham interested
Man Utd pushing to make triple signing raid this week
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti warns Bellingham: Answer your phone!

Prem enquiries arrive for Liverpool teen Doak

Prem enquiries arrive for Liverpool teen Doak
Prem enquiries arrive for Liverpool teen Doak
Prem enquiries arrive for Liverpool teen DoakAction Plus
Liverpool have made the choice to let Ben Doak leave on loan this summer.

The youngster, who is only 18, is being linked to several clubs ahead of the close of the transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Express, the likes of Leicester City and Southampton are in the mix.

The Reds are willing to let him go out on loan, but only to a club where he will play regularly.

Doak is viewed as a huge talent who can go all the way and become an Anfield star.

However, they want to ensure that the options are all taken into consideration.

They want to make sure the player is happy and that no buy option is included in the loan deal.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDoak BenLiverpoolLeicesterSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leicester, Southampton eyeing Liverpool teen Doak
Carvalho reveals talks with Liverpool boss Slot
Liverpool reveal £25M price tag for winger who has impressed Slot as Southampton swoop in