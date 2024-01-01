Tribal Football
Morton: Elliott different class for Liverpool
Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton admits he sees Harvey Elliott as a role model.

The  pair featured in victory over Arsenal this week in the US.

“He’s different class,” Morton told Liverpoolfc.com.

“Different class as a player, different class as a lad. Everyone loves him and he is a brilliant footballer. To watch him play out there, everyone comments on it: he’s class to watch, he’s got something different to a lot of players.

“I don’t want to big him up too much! But he looked like a different level out there, so big credit to him and big credit to the team that helped him perform like that.”

