Slot confirms Alisson and Bradley will return against West Ham in huge boost for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed that both Conor Bradley and Alisson Becker will return this weekend ready for the clash against West Ham United.

Bradley missed Liverpool’s last seven matches across all competitions and has been sorely missed in recent weeks as the club relied on the likes of Curtis Jones to cover at right-back due to Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury. The 21-year-old will hope to play a huge role in the final games of the season, especially as Alexander-Arnold is set to depart for Real Madrid.

“Of course it’s a boost; it’s always a boost when quality players come back,” said Slot. “Especially quality players in that position, because I think Curtis Jones is a quality player, but it’s not his favourite position.

“So to have a player in his favourite position is always – not always - but might be better for the team. And Conor has done so well for us this season, just like Trent.

"But when Trent then isn’t there, you always hope to look behind you and see that Conor is available.”

Brazilian international Alisson Becker will also return after missing the last two fixtures following concussion protocols after being involved in a collision on international duty with his national side last month. Backup Caoimhin Kelleher kept a clean sheet against Everton but conceded 3 against Fulham and now will likely watch on as Alisson takes his place back in the side.

“Yes, he is,” Slot replied when asked if the No.1 is fully recovered, which will be a huge relief for Liverpool fans who will have worried about their defensive structure in the final stretch of their title race.