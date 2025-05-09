Slot admits "disappointment" over TAA Liverpool exit; jokes about Real Madrid move

Liverpool manager Arne Slot admits there's "disappointment" over Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave this summer.

The England fullback announced at the beginning of the week that he would not be renewing his contract and be leaving when his deal expires this summer.

This morning, to preview their clash against Arsenal at Anfield, Slot began by discussing the departing Alexander-Arnold.

He said, "I think like everyone who likes LFC and is a fan of us, we're disappointed because a good human is leaving but also a very good full-back as well. I also worked at clubs like AZ and Feyenoord when good players left, so I am a bit more used to it.

'The experience I have and this club as well, if a good player leaves, the next good player steps up and that is what will go again."

Meanwhile, Slot refused to deny questions about Alexander-Arnold joining Real Madrid.

He continued: "Do you know where Trent is going? He hasn't said anything, just that he will leave, so it is impossible to comment if he will play in the Club World Cup. You see by my smile, we both know where he is going to!

"Team selection will be the same as last week, same process. If Conor was available he would have started against Chelsea, so there's a first chance he might start."

Supporter backlash

On the backlash from fans over Alexander-Arnold's decision, particularly in contrast to teammates Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk committing to new deals, Slot admits the defender wasn't expecting it.

He continued: "People have an opinion, Trent, me or anyone, nothing new. Maybe a bit more negative than he is used to. I am not here to tell the fans how to react. The boys had a few days off, so I will wait and see how he feels. I have spoken to him on Whatsapp but let's wait and see.

"I am not here to tell the fans how to react. Trent said that us, as a team and club, not to be too distracted by this announcement, so I hope all the energy goes to the players, the fans and as less as possible to Trent, unless it is positive.

"Light at right-back? Is that true? We have Conor (Bradley) and Curtis Jones, so four players. I agree one of them is the ideal position and Gomez can play there well, but fave is centre-back, Jarell it's the same. I think it is a surprise to you if I say we are looking at this or that, we don't talk about the positions we want to improve the team. We have just won the league, we were so competitive v PSG, it is not easy to find better players to improve us, they need to be available and we need to be able to afford them."

Indeed, on the prospect of Conor Bradley directly succeeding Alexander-Arnold at right-back next season, Slot was keen to avoid comparisons.

He said: "Let's not compare with Trent already, they are different types in my opinion, we all see Conor's potential. Last week I walked on pitch with him and for me, it was a surprise to hear from him, he had a comment about the stadium and it was the first he was there as well. For me he is already there ahead of development than being at Chelsea for the first time.

"Unfortunately he hasn't been fit all season but to become a good player you have to be fit all season but we have a lot of confidence in him as a very good full-back for Liverpool."

Focus totally on Arsenal?

Meanwhile, switching to Sunday's game against second-place Arsenal, Slot concedes his focus could be elsewhere given the clashes teed up across Europe.

On facing Arsenal as new champions, Slot said: "Difficult to predict but both teams look forward to this game. OK maybe there is a bit at stake for Arsenal, top four, assume they prefer 2nd to 3rd or 4th, we can only finish as 1st. Difficult to predict if it will be edgy. 22 players on the pitch of real high quality, players off the bench with the same quality.

"Real v Barca at the weekend, Sporting and Benfica, Feyenoord v PSV as well, so a lot of nice games to look forward to. Unfortunately they are all on Sunday! So I miss out."

He also said of Arsenal's Champions League semifinal defeat to PSG, "Arsenal...I saw PSG and I watched Inter against Barca, that was better but a friend said to me was it that much more entertaining? Or was it that every chance led to a goal? Same amount of chances as Arsenal v PSG, but not every chance was a goal. I knew how good Donnarumma was facing him at Anfield. Both games were a joy to watch."