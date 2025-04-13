Liverpool boss Slot lays out Alexander-Arnold transfer plans

Liverpool boss Arne Slot doesn't expected a busy summer market.

Should Liverpool lose fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid, Slot has hinted they're look internally for a replacement.

He explained, “There are not so many reasons to make it a busy summer because we are quite well-placed in the league and we have only lost in the Champions League against an incredible side who we were better than for 90 minutes at our stadium.

“Conor (Bradley), I think, has only had one or two injuries this season and was fit for most of the season before. Joe (Gomez) has a bit more of a history of injuries, but it’s also very difficult for a player like him (to stay fit) because he’s been in and out of the team more than he might want.

“To keep those players fit is always more difficult than the ones who play almost every game. I don’t look at Conor as a player who can only play 20 games a season because last season he was fit all the way through and this season he’s had two injuries.

“I think we can only judge Conor on his fitness if he is good enough, which I think he is, to become a regular starter for us.”