Nunez may not start another game for Liverpool as they aim to avoid paying €5M to Benfica

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez may not start another game for the club after a clause in his contract reveals £5M must be paid with one more appearance.

Nunez has not started a Liverpool match in any competition since March as his time on Merseyside reportedly comes to a close. The 25 year old joined the Reds from Benfica in 2022 for an initial £64m, with a further £21m in add-ons potentially being triggered. Some of those clauses have already been triggered and now one report suggest the club are trying to avoid paying one more.

This report comes from Portuguese outlet A Bola who revealed that Benfica were paid €5M when the Uruguyan reached 10 starts in the Premier League and Champions League combined, another €5M when reaching 35 and a further €5M when tallying 50. Nunez currently sits on 49 starts combined in both competitions which may explain his consistent appearances on the bench.

It’s quite plausible that Nunez might’ve already made his final Premier League start for the club as rumours of a move away once the summer transfer window grow. The striker has just 7 goals and 5 assists in 42 appearances this season, with 5 of those coming in the Premier League. Manager Arne Slot will be looking to bring in more firepower ahead of the new season and Nunez is unlikely to be apart of his plans heading into the new campaign.