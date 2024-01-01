Slicker says Ipswich "feels like home" after signing new contract with the club

Ipswich Town goalkeeper Cieran Slicker has signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2028, which he is delighted about after settling in at the club.

The 22-year-old joined the club a year ago from Manchester City and has spoken on his new deal which he says is perfect after finding his feet in the EFL Cup.

Speaking to TownTV, he expressed his excitement over the news and said that Ipswich has welcomed him with open arms over the past year.

It feels like home now. I think Wes (Burns) said a similar thing with his interview (after he signed his new contract), it feels like a real family and I’m buzzing to be a part of what we did last year and continuing what we’re doing.

“Since I walked into the club, everyone has been brilliant with me and it’s a place of real development, that’s what I’ve found.

“Comparing to when I was walking into the club last year to where I am now, it’s a real big step, I think. I’ve improved a lot and my developments on an upward trajectory and I don’t want to stop that.”

Slicker has made 2 appearances for the club so far with both coming in the EFL Cup last year as he tries to find his place in the Premier League side. He spoke about his hard work so far and how he has made a lot of connections with the recent signings at the club.

“I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work to keep going and keep pushing to where our want to get to finally, but I love this place.

“All the boys I’m really close with. The new boys coming in, Liam (Delap), it was nice to reunite with him (having been at City with the Town striker), but the boys I was here with last year, even the ones who have moved away from the club now, we’ve got real friendships for life, I’d say. It was really easy for me to settle in. Even in the town, living here, I really enjoy it.”

Manager Kieran McKenna made it clear that he didn’t want Slicker leaving the club on loan this season despite his low amount of game time.

“I spoke with the boss early in pre-season and he said he wanted me to stay and I was buzzing with it, to be fair,” Slicker said.

“It was a compliment to how I did last year and I was buzzing to see that he’s seeing the improvements that I made last year as well.

“That’s good that everyone’s on the same page and I’m buzzing to be here and it’s a big season ahead, which I’m excited for.”

“Probably similar things to last year. Always being ready, training well, so if an opportunity does come, I’m ready.

“And then just keep improving, keep pushing the other two goalkeepers, the younger ones as well, trying to help them as much as I can.

“But trying to keep the development levels high and seeing where I am at this point next year. That’s the main thing, just go day by day and see where you are.”