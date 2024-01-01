McKenna praises 2-goal Delap as Ipswich draw with Villa

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna drew plenty of positives after Sunday's 2-2 draw with Aston Villa.

A double from Liam Delap helped Ipswich to earn the point, with Villa's goals coming from Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins.

McKenna later said: "I thought we managed to do that (make Aston Villa uncomfortable) for much of the game. They are a top team and they resorted to going long with many of their goal kicks. We dominated and controlled the ball and created more than enough chances to win. It's a good step for us.

"It was another good day for Liam Delap, he does really well and he takes a lot of credit. But the team at 2-1 down never dropped their heads and we were always competitive in the game.

"I think there's loads to come (from Delap), I still don't think fitness-wise he is anywhere near the level he can get to after a big injury at the end of last season. The impact he has had and all-round play, and to have so much growth left in him, we are rally happy to have him here.

"It is not easy to create chances in the division. Aston Villa haven't given up many big chances so to create the chances we did showed the boys are growing into it. The next step is taking a couple more. We are showing that we are an improving side.

"Four games unbeaten doesn't come easily in the Premier League. It is a fantastic first step and we still feel there is a lot of improvement to come."