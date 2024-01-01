Slicker delighted with new Ipswich deal

Tribal Football
Slicker delighted with new Ipswich dealTribalfootball
Ipswich Town goalkeeper Cieran Slicker has committed to the team with a contract extension up to the summer of 2028. 

At 22 years old, Slicker, a former Manchester City player, has since appeared in two Carabao Cup matches for the first team.

Town had considered sending the Scotland U21 star out on loan, but chose to keep him at the club as third choice.

“The club has put trust in me which is a real positive,” Slicker said.

“I have only been here a year but the relationships I’ve built during that time have made me feel at home.

“Since I walked into the club, everyone has been brilliant with me. I think I’ve improved a lot and my development is on an upward trajectory.

“I know it’s going to take a lot of hard work to keep going and keep pushing to where I want to get to. There’s a big season ahead and I am really excited for it.”

