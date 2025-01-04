Slavia Prague keeper Kinsky in London today for Tottenham medical

Slavia Prague keeper Kinski in London today for Tottenham medical

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky is in London today for a medical at Tottenham.

Sky Sports says Spurs have had an offer accepted by Slavia for the keeper.

Advertisement Advertisement

The U21 Czech Republic international will sign for Spurs for a fee of £12.5m.

Kinsky was due to undergo a medical this evening, having traveled from Prague this morning.

He arrives as a likely long-term replacement for veteran backup keeper Fraser Forster.