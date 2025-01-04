Tribal Football
Most Read
New Valencia coach Corberan prepares for Real Madrid - and fans' protests
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
Real Madrid considering Man Utd defender if Alexander-Arnold deal falls through
Agent explains Olmo plans after Barcelona registration setback

Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits he wants to keep hold of Reguilon

Paul Vegas
Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits he wants to keep hold of Reguilon
Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits he wants to keep hold of ReguilonTribalfootball
Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he wants to keep hold of Sergio Reguilon.

The fullback has been linked with a move away this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But Postecoglou insists Reguilon is a required player given their defensive injury worries.

The manager said, "He played last week and it just depends on the situation. He's been available all year, but obviously at the moment we've got quite a lot of our defenders out and we've lost Destiny (Udogie) now for a period of time. 

"It's going to be a while, so yes, Reggy, I'm sure will get more opportunities."

Mentions
Premier LeagueReguilon SergioTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City race to sign Lens defender wanted by Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham
Girona willing to trigger permanent option for Spurs loanee Gil
Tottenham to bid for Wolves keeper Johnstone