Tottenham boss Postecoglou admits he wants to keep hold of Reguilon

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits he wants to keep hold of Sergio Reguilon.

The fullback has been linked with a move away this month.

But Postecoglou insists Reguilon is a required player given their defensive injury worries.

The manager said, "He played last week and it just depends on the situation. He's been available all year, but obviously at the moment we've got quite a lot of our defenders out and we've lost Destiny (Udogie) now for a period of time.

"It's going to be a while, so yes, Reggy, I'm sure will get more opportunities."