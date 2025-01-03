Palace bid rejected for Slavia Prague star as their January transfer business commences

Premier League minnows Crystal Palace have seen a bid turned down for a key winter target.

Per The Mirror, Palace had a £12.45M rejected by Slavia Prague for El Hadji Malick Diouf.

The left wing-back has emerged as a key target for Palace boss Oliver Glasner, given he uses a 3-4-3 system.

Glasner wants to bring in cover and competition for Tyrick Mitchell, who is first choice in that position.

However, Slavia are not going to sell mid-season for a cut price fee, given there is much interest in Diouf.

He is said to be wanted by several Premier League clubs, including those high up in the table.