Brighton see Sheffield Utd midfielder Arblaser as January target

Brighton are tracking Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Arblaster.

The Sun says Brighton see the youngster as a January market target.

The Seagulls intend to offer £20m in the winter market for Arblaster.

Arblaster has scored twice in four Championship appearances for the Blades this term.

The midfielder has also captained the team this season.