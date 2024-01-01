Sky Sports issue Forest apology after Neville's harsh words last season

Sky Sports have issued an apology after Gary Neville's harsh words last season

Nottingham Forest have received an apology regarding language used by commentator Gary Neville last season.

Sky Sports have issued the apology to the City Ground club regarding an incident that occurred on April 21st in their game against Everton.

Neville compared Forest’s actions when they questioned the fitness of referee Stuart Atwell to a “mafia gang,” which did not go down well.

Forest said at the time: “The comments and words he used were inappropriate, didn't correspond with reality and harmed people.”

A statement posted on Sky Sports’ website on July 5 read: “In response to a Nottingham Forest statement outlining their grievances with PGMOL following their match with Everton on 21 April Gary Neville, commenting on Super Sunday, strongly criticized Nottingham Forest's approach.

“Sky Sports have discussed with Gary the language used and its potential to cause offense.

“Gary has agreed not to use the same or similar terms in future coverage. Sky Sports apologizes to Nottingham Forest for any offense caused by this language.”