Everton preparing offer for Hull defender Greaves

Everton are eyeing Hull City defender Jacob Greaves.

The Hull Daily Mail says Everton see Greaves as a potential replacement for Jacob Branthwaite.

The young defender is a target for Manchester United.

West Ham and Nottingham Forest also keen, along with Everton, on Greaves.

Tigers chairman Acun Ilicali recently said: "Greaves wants to play in the Premier League. He's such a nice boy, he just said to me (his wish to play in the Premier League). I love him as a character. He's a real captain.

"I address him from here. Greaves, we need you. You are so good and please be with us, but if his brain and soul are completely with another club, we will not stop him."