Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Man Utd director Ratcliffe: Premier League risks ruin

Man Utd director Ratcliffe: Premier League risks ruin
Man Utd director Rarcliffe: Premier League risks ruin
Man Utd director Rarcliffe: Premier League risks ruinAction Plus
Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a warning for the Premier League.

While the INEOS billionaire is against a regulator being put in place by the government, he worries about the league’s ability to govern itself.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He also spoke about Manchester City raising concerns about being unable to get sponsors with links to their owners.

“If you start interfering too much, bringing too much regulation in, then you finish up with the Manchester City issue, you finish up with the Everton issue, you finish up with the Nottingham Forest issue – on and on and on," said the INEOS boss to Bloomberg.

“If you’re not careful the Premier League is going to finish up spending more time in court than it is thinking about what’s good for the league. 

“We have got the best league in the world, don’t ruin that league for heaven’s sake."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedManchester CityNottinghamEverton
Related Articles
Premier League '24/25 opening round: Man City go to Chelsea; Ipswich host Liverpool
Ray Parlour Euros exclusive: England can reach semis - even without Grealish
Thomas Frank exclusive: Demanding more from Brentford; Missing manager camaraderie; that fans stoush