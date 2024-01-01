Man Utd director Ratcliffe: Premier League risks ruin

Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has a warning for the Premier League.

While the INEOS billionaire is against a regulator being put in place by the government, he worries about the league’s ability to govern itself.

He also spoke about Manchester City raising concerns about being unable to get sponsors with links to their owners.

“If you start interfering too much, bringing too much regulation in, then you finish up with the Manchester City issue, you finish up with the Everton issue, you finish up with the Nottingham Forest issue – on and on and on," said the INEOS boss to Bloomberg.

“If you’re not careful the Premier League is going to finish up spending more time in court than it is thinking about what’s good for the league.

“We have got the best league in the world, don’t ruin that league for heaven’s sake."