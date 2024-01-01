Skipp says Leicester were "desperate" for first win against Bourmouth

Leicester City midfielder Oliver Skipp says the win against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday meant to a lot after a tough start to life back in the Premier League.

Facundo Buonanotte’s first-half goal was enough to separate the two sides in front of a delighted home crowd at the King Power Stadium. Skipp spoke to the club's website about how great the win is for the fans and the confidence in the side.

“It was massive," he said. "We were disappointed with the start of the season and when you haven't won a game, everyone asks questions, so it was an important win and something we'll look to build on after the international break.

“I think when you haven't won, people aren't the most confident and we'd let a couple of leads slip, but we managed to see it through. But we're not getting carried away. We know that there's some important games when we come back and we need to kick on and play even better than we did today.

“I think it's nice for our fans especially and for the team to give us confidence. It's something that we've all been desperate for. Spells haven't been good enough, for sure, but we knew that if we kept believing and kept playing the way that we have in certain spells, that win would definitely come.”

The Foxes fought hard for the clean sheet as they kept a relentless Cherries side out for 90 minutes. Skipp opened up about how the team worked together as a unit and deserved the 3 points in the end.

“You know how they play. They're very aggressive, they go man-to-man and they look to play forward at every opportunity. I think in the first half we had spells where we really put into practise what we've been working on all during the week.

“The second half was a slightly different game. They were more on top and we had to show a different side. We knew what they were going to be, they give everyone a good game. I saw them against Chelsea and they were really good as well.

“We know they're a top team and we had to dig in during that second half. I think Mads deserved that after last week and the defenders were brilliant, especially defending the box superbly all game and the whole team. We knew how vital the defenders would be. It's a collective effort when you get that clean sheet, so we're happy with that.”