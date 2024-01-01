Kerkez reveals Bournemouth squad meeting planned

Bournemouth fullback Milos Kerkez admits they failed to meet standards in defeat at Leicester City.

Kerkez says improvement is needed after the 1-0 reverse.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told the Daily Echo: “I think we started really well before we conceded the goal and after also we had some chances.

“We pressed and also in the second half, I think we came really good out, but as you saw, a lot of chances, but nothing went in today.

“So it is what it is. It’s football.”

The Hungarian added: “We know we have to improve in a lot of things.

“That's of course to keep the clean sheet and we're going to analyse ourselves as players, we're going to talk it through and hopefully from the next weeks going, we can do that.”