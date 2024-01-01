Skipp admits Leicester players delighted after victory over Bournemouth

Leicester City midfielder Oliver Skipp says the players were delighted after their 1-0 win against Bournemouth.

Facundo Buonanotte proved the matchwinner on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Skipp later said, "It was our first win so it's always important to get on the board. You saw in the second half it wasn't pretty. The first half we played some good stuff but the second half we showed a different side.

On Buonanotte, he said: "I thought he was brilliant today, you saw what a talent he is and how hard he works for the team. You could see when he came off how exhausted he was. Massive credit to him."

On the defensive side of the game, Skipp continued: "We do it every week so it is nice that it paid off today with a clean sheet. I'm sure that defenders and keepers will be happy. The whole team put in a shift, people blocking things, people heading things off the line. It was nice to see and the defenders will be especially happy with that.

"There is still loads that we can improve on, we are not getting carried away with our first win. We know we need to be better and be more dominant in games. It's always nice when that first win comes."