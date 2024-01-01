Cooper "feeling great" as Leicester defeat Bournemouth

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper was delighted with their 1-0 win against Bournemouth.

Facundo Buonanotte proved the matchwinner on the day.

Advertisement Advertisement

Cooper later said: "I'm feeling great but I'm more pleased that the supporters and the players are feeling great. I never worry about myself first. I'm just happy that the players have been able to get the win and that the supporters are able to leave the stadium with a win as well and can enjoy the international break more than they would have if things had been different.

"We knew it was going to be a tough test today. The second half was about getting over the line. Bournemouth took a bit more risk and that part of the game we managed really well. I'm just happy that we looked a good attacking threat in the first half and defended with good ability in the second half. Really pleased that we have go that dark cloud of not getting our first win away from us. We've got to hit the ground running when we go to Southampton after the international break and there won't be a day that goes by where I won't be thinking and preparing for that."

On goalscorer Buonanotte, he said: "He's a really talented young guy, I wish he was ours. I've worked with a lot of players his age and you really need to manage the programme, when they start games and when they don't. He's a brave player, in a good way he's an aggressive player and he wants to take risks and make things happen and obviously he certainly did that today with the goal. We are really enjoying working with him and taking responsibility for his development for a year but he is grasping the opportunity as well which is the most important thing."

On himself and the pressure he has been under, Cooper added: "Good days, bad days, I never think about myself. I always think with the greater good of the football club. My main motivation for winning today was the players because I think they have deserved a win. The support, especially here, I really wanted to win at the King Power and feel the atmosphere. They were brilliant in the second half getting behind the team and we responded. You have to give everything to win a Premier League game. The first half was about attacking and trying to score goals. The second half was still that but we had to defend as well and luckily we did that well as well."