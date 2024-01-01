Refs chief Webb facing dressing down from Prem clubs

PGMOL chief Howard Webb is set for an uncomfortable sit-down with Premier League clubs.

The top flight teams are not happy with how officiating has been dished out so far in the league.

Advertisement Advertisement

Webb did watch Arsenal’s intense and contentious 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the weekend.

Per The Times, many teams are unhappy at decisions that have gone against them this term.

These teams include Arsenal, City, Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and Leicester.

Webb has already publicly apologized for a couple of incorrect decisions so far this term.