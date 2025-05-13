Arsenal and PSG line up move for Chelsea wonderkid

Arsenal and PSG are reportedly ready to battle it out to sign highly-regarded Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos following his impressive loan at Strasbourg.

The 21-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting young prospects in Europe having scored ten goals and provided four assists over 33 games for Strasbourg this season.

Now, according to Le10Sport, both PSG and Arsenal have their eye on the midfielder and are weighing up making a move this summer.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would be willing to let Santos go, however, he has previously been descried as a ‘key’ part of the club’s project.

As it stands, the Brazilian will return to Stamford Bridge as Enzo Maresca prepares his side for the upcoming Club World Cup in June.