Sinisterra says Bournemouth aim to qualify for Europe this season

Luis Sinisterra is optimistic ahead of Bournemouth's Premier League campaign and thinks the club can reach European heights despite difficulty.

Bournemouth narrowly missed out on European qualification last year and now the Colombian wants to climb the table and secure a position amongst the continents elite clubs.

“We want to make something special,” Sinisterra said. “Last season we were really close for European games, we want to try this season again.”

“As an individual, I want to stay fit, stay available for the team always and try to score and assist a lot of goals.”

The work the team have done in preseason has to show in the new season and the defender admits it will not be an easy job.

“We have a difficult game against Girona next weekend and from there I think we have to be ready.”

“The season is starting and from the first game we want to show our confidence, our work that we have done in the preseason and hopefully it’s going to be a good season for us.”

“The Premier League is always demanding. Every opponent is going to be really difficult, so we have to take every game very seriously and try to start the season very well.”

He also spoke about Andoni Iraola and the exciting football he has brought to the club as well as how ready he is to get started this year.

“Of course, now the team has the style of the coach, what he really wants, I think we have it in our DNA.”

“Of course, looking forward to starting the Premier League season very well.

“I’m feeling good, I’m feeling stronger every day. Of course, we need to keep working, keep improving, but I think the future is good.”