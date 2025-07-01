Man Utd not changing left-back signing plans

Manchester United are seeking a new left-back signing this summer.

While Luke Shaw has proved his fitness with England at the Euros and Tyrell Malacia has returned to training after a year sidelined, United are prioritising the need for a new left-back.

Advertisement Advertisement

After the arrival of striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna on Sunday, United are now pressing on with plans to add a new fullback to manager Erik ten Hag's squad.

High on United's shortlist are Girona wing-back Miguel Gutierrez and Bournemouth's Milos Kerkez.

Shaw missed 37 games for United last season due to a series of injury problems.