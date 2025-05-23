Silva on Man City's De Bruyne: It was a pleasure just watching him, I wish him the best!

Fulham manager Marco Silva has spoken to the media ahead of the final game of the season against Manchester City.

City have won each of their last 17 meetings with Fulham in all competitions, the longest winning run one English league side has had against another in history. Fulham will host manager Pep Guardiola and his side at Craven Cottage as they seek three points to push up to ninth place in the league.

Advertisement Advertisement

The final game at home will be special

Silva first spoke on preparing for the last game of the season and how concentration needs to be maintained even if the Cottagers' European hopes look to be over.

"We have been working this week just like all the other weeks before. This is the last game of the season, but we try to get the same level of concentration.

"It’s a bit more emotional. It’s good that we are playing at home and get the opportunity to strengthen the connection between the players and fans."

Silva says watching De Bruyne was a pleasure

The Fulham boss then opened up on Kevin de Bruyne playing his final game for City after an emotional farewell in their last home game against Bournemouth.

"He's a player who has had a massive impact on this competition. He was a big part of Man City's success.

"When you are playing against a team or managing a club, there is always a danger player, and it was a pleasure just watching him as a footballer if you're a neutral. I wish him the best."

No fresh injury concerns

Silva also provided team news and revealed that there are no fresh injury concerns for his side.

"There's nothing really different from the last game, no fresh news."