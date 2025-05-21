Kevin de Bruyne makes Premier League transfer decision

Tribal Football
Man City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has reportedly decided against playing for another Premier League side once his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old had previously suggested he would be open to joining another Premier League side this season but that appears to no longer be the case.

According to the Telegraph, De Bruyne has decide to look abroad in his pursuit of a new challenge with several MLS and Saudi clubs interested in his services.

Italian giants Napoli are also said to be interested in the legendary Belgian who will leave City having won everything over his ten-year spell with the club.

De Bruyne will play his last game for Pep Guardiola against Fulham on Sunday as they seek to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

