Silva named the "Portuguese Grealish" after great start at Forest

Nottingham Forest summer signing Jota Silva is showing promise as a significant addition for the Reds.

Despite only six appearances and no Premier League starts yet, he's quickly gaining a devoted following.

He's been dubbed the "Portuguese Grealish," a nickname that's expected to stick and references Manchester City star Jack Grealish.

“It’s going to be funny,” Jota told Portuguese publication O Jogo.

“Because of everything that’s been created and because people say we’re similar.”

Nuno is also aware of this comparison. “It’s obvious, isn’t it,” the Reds boss said last week. “Jota is different,” he added.

“There is no point comparing the qualities of the players as they are different.”