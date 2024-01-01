Newcastle fans enjoy barracking Man City attacked Grealish

Newcastle fans gave Jack Grealish a passionate send-off at the end of yesterday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Grealish was jeered throughout his performance on the St James' Park pitch by home fans.

The midfielder's taunts of Miguel Almiron remain fresh in the memory of Magpies fans, who barracked him during the 1-1 draw.

ChronicleLive says Grealish made a 'shush' gesture to fans as he left the pitch at the final whistle.

Grealish was ushered down the race by City officials as Toon fans gave him an earful.