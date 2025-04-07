Silva declares Fulham "neared perfection" for victory over Liverpool

Fulham boss Marco Silva declared his team almost "perfect" after their 3-1 win against Liverpool.

The Cottagers were well worth the points against champions-elect Liverpool on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

A proud Silva said afterwards: “Our first half was the most pleasing. I said before the match that perfection does not exist, but that we had to be close to perfection. And our first half was really there.

“We should have done better with the Liverpool goal, we should have been more aggressive in that moment and not lost a duel, even if it was a great strike from (Alexis) Mac Allister. The reaction from the team was top, top level.

“To be able to have 10 shorts and score three goals in the first half, but the main thing for us was the way we pressed them from the first minute… good dynamic, good tempo, high energy.

“In the second half we started to drop a little bit of the energy because the first half was so high. But overall I really believe we deserved it.”

Silva added: “What way to bounce back (after Crystal Palace and Arsenal defeats). We had one of the best 30 minutes we have played at home against Palace. In the Arsenal game away from home we were in the game until the last minute.

“We have always been able to bounce back in the Premier League after some downs. We did it in an amazing way today.”