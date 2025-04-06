Arne Slot slams Liverpool 'errors' after shock Fulham defeat

Liverpool manager Arne Slot blames first-half 'errors' for their frustrating 3-2 Premier League defeat to Fulham on Sunday.

Fulham scored three goals in 14 minutes to prolong Liverpool’s seemingly inevitable Premier League title win.

Defensive errors from Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones proved costly at Craven Cottage as Arne Slot’s side fell to just their second league defeat of the season.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Slot accepted his side had to take responsibility for the goals.

He said: "That was a difficult spell of 14 minutes (three goals conceded). Apart from (Fulham's) quality and finishing, it was mostly to do with our errors. In general, we are not making many of these errors - let alone three in one game.

"Our second half performance was so much better but it is hard to win a game at this level if you concede three in the first half.

“Unfortunately, we lacked time in the end to score a third. People want to make stories, which is their job. Many teams find it difficult to play Fulham. The second half performance was outstanding. We had chances, but in the end, we lacked time."