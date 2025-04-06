Arne Slot addresses Mohamed Salah form after shock Liverpool defeat to Fulham

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has opened up about Mohamed Salah's dip in form after their shock 3-2 Premier League defeat to Fulham.

Liverpool’s march towards the Premier League title hit a surprise bump in the road on Sunday, falling to defeat at Fulham.

Slot’s side were 3-1 down after just 37 minutes thanks to goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi, and Rodrigo Muniz.

Salah, who has an impressive 32 goals and 22 assists, hasn’t provided a goal contribution in his last four Liverpool games.

Speaking to the press after the defeat to Fulham, Slot addressed the Egyptian’s apparent dip in form.

Slot said: "Maybe he should see it as a compliment (that people are talking about it) because his numbers were not normal. The good thing about Mo is he knows what kind of player he is. Mo will show up again, I don’t worry about that."