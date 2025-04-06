Paul Scholes slams 'arrogant' Liverpool after Fulham defeat

Paul Scholes didn't hold back in his analysis after league leaders Liverpool suffered a shock 3-2 defeat to Fulham on Sunday.

Fulham rained on Liverpool’s parade, prolonging their wait to lift the Premier League title thanks to three first-half goals.

Arne Slot’s side remain in the driving seat, however, sitting 11 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal with just seven games left to play.

Former Man United midfeler Paul Scholes was less than impressed with their performance, criticising them for their ‘arrogance’ and ‘lack of determination’

“It (the title race) could be prolonged. You’d expect them to beat West Ham and Leicester City. You just need someone a bit closer to them,” Scholes said on Premier League Productions.

“Arsenal have to be kicking themselves because this was a real opportunity, obviously with Man City not having the quality you’d expect in the title race.

“If Arsenal were a bit closer it could have got a bit shaky for Liverpool. It still could if Arsenal win all their games – you can’t think Arsenal are going to win all their games especially with the two Real Madrid games coming up.

“But Liverpool are going to limp over the line looking at today’s performance. I sense a bit of arrogance about them as if ‘you shouldn’t be able to land a finger on us today. You shouldn’t be able to beat us,’ and I think they’ve shown that in the last few weeks.

“A bit of sloppiness creeping in and I think it comes from the captain (Van Dijk). I think he really needs to make sure that there’s a proper determination to get over the line as soon as possible.”