Silva admits Fulham performance not good enough after Palace defeat

Fulham boss Marco Silva admits they fell short of standards after Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace.

Fulham defender Joachim Andersen's own goal and Daniel Munoz's effort saw Palace win on the day.

Silva said, “First minutes, I think we did break well in some moments, some good moves, our last decision, last cross, last pass, was not at the level. And, because of that, first half we didn't create many, many, many chances. But these type of games can happen.

“Difficult, balanced game, until that moment we had one or two dangerous moments, like they had one with Mateta in the first three or four minutes of the game, and nothing more from both teams in terms of chances.

“But these type of games, the other part of the game that is there, that ugly part, in terms of duels, in terms of individual challenges, we have to be there.

“And the reality is that they scored two goals, they had another disallowed goal, but they scored two goals in two moments where reaching certain standards did not happen.

“The defensive corner they scored for 1-0 when the game was really balanced. They scored, and we have to do better in that moment clearly.

“Even the second goal was a free-kick for us, offensive free-kick for us, and in that moment you have to make a tactical foul to stop that situation. And we didn't.

“And if you look in the opposite way, every time that we had chances to the counter-attack, they stopped us – tactical fouls, yellow cards, yellow cards, and they were much more mature than ourselves in that moment.

“It’s difficult to say, but that is the reality – they were more aggressive than us in that moment. And the Premier League is like that – when you are not at your best level in terms of creativity, in terms of the dynamic of the team, the other standards have to be there.

“Because if you don't make mistakes like we made this afternoon, the game is going to be always toe-to-toe and everything can happen, but the reality is that they punished us in specific moments because we didn't reach the standards that we should.”