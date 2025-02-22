Palace beat Fulham for club-record fourth straight away Premier League win

Crystal Palace defeated Fulham 2-0 at Craven Cottage to record consecutive away London derby victories in a top-flight campaign for the first time since the 1997/98 season.

Fulham were very much looking up as we approach the business end of the season, as they sought to keep up with those chasing a top six spot.

Meanwhile, the Eagles appear to be on course for yet another mid-table finish.

Despite this they were the better side in the first half with Jean-Phillippe Mateta - who was trying to set a new record by becoming the first Palace player to score in four successive away games - testing Bernd Leno early on, and Eberechi Eze having two efforts from 30 yards pushed away by the German stopper.

The home side had fleeting moments in attack, but it was the visitors who were creating more sustained periods of pressure.

And they were rewarded for their positive display eight minutes before half-time when former Eagle Joachim Anderson glanced Will Hughes’ corner past Leno and into his own net as Palace took a 1-0 lead into the break.

Having threatened to break the record in the first half, Mateta thought he had done just that 10 minutes into the second half when Eze’s clever backheel pass played him in before the Frenchman finished powerfully past Leno, however VAR adjudged that the striker had just strayed offside before finding the net.

Oliver Glasner’s men were knocking on the door, as Maxence Lacroix’s header from a corner was saved at point-blank range by Leno, before Jefferson Lerma’s sweetly struck effort from the rebound was blocked by the head of Raúl Jiménez.

The Cottagers needed to push forward in search of an equaliser, but committing numerous players forward was ultimately their undoing as the Eagles countered at speed with Mateta beating numerous players before laying the ball off to Daniel Muñoz, who considered his options before going past Calvin Bassey and firing past Leno at his near post to double Palace’s advantage.

Fulham lacked a clinical touch all afternoon, with Marco Silva’s men failing to register a single shot on target as they tasted defeat in a home London derby for the first time in eight matches, resulting in them dropping one place to ninth.

Palace, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten top-flight away record to nine matches, having now won each of their last four such encounters by a 2-0 scoreline to lift themselves one place to 13th.