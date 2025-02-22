Tribal Football
Fulham boss Silva not ruling out Vinicius stay

Fulham boss Marco Silva isn't ruling out keeping hold of Carlos Vinicius next season.

Off contract in June, Fulham have the option to extend the striker's deal another 12 months.

“We have to wait,” said Silva. “It’s a decision that we (can take). He’s not the only player that is (coming to) the end of his contract, and he’s not the only player where we have an option in his contract. Raul (Jimenez) is the same, Adama (Traore) the same, and some others the same.

“As you expect, we are working behind the scenes to prepare the future of the club. We haven’t decided some things yet — I think we have enough time to decide carefully.

“With Carlos and with the others, not yet. We have the right timing to do it.”

