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Should Chelsea fans be worried? Pedro pulls out of Brazil squad ahead of Brentford clash

Should Chelsea fans be worried? Pedro pulls out of Brazil squad ahead of Brentford clash
Should Chelsea fans be worried? Pedro pulls out of Brazil squad ahead of Brentford clashAction Images via Reuters

Joao Pedro has pulled out of the Brazil squad just one day before Chelsea clash with Brentford.

The 24 year old completed 90 minutes and scored a crucial second-half equaliser during a 2-2 draw with Hull City at Stamford Bridge last weekend and has 3 goals in 4 Premier League appearances so far this season. 

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However, as the Blues are set to face Brentford on Friday night, Pedro missed training this week and the Brazil football federation announced he has been replaced in the national team squad because of injury. 

"Fluminense athlete Martinelli was called up on Wednesday, September 16, by coach Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazil National Team's friendlies against Australia and India in the upcoming FIFA international window. 

 "The player will replace Chelsea striker Joao Pedro, who is injured." 

Reports suggest that experienced striker Danny Welbeck will step in to replace Pedro whose injury is currently unknown. 

Alonso is expected to provide an update on the forward during his pre-match press conference on Thursday at 1:30 PM, with all eyes turning towards who will lead Chelsea’s frontline, which has produced 10 goals in 4 Premier League games so far. 

Pedro, who won the Premier League Player of the Month award for August, will miss Brazil’s friendlies against Australia (twice) and India over the international break as manager Carlo Ancelotti aims to inject youth into the side. 

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Premier LeagueJoao PedroCarlo AncelottiChelseaBrentfordFluminenseHull City

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