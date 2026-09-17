Chelsea lineup v Brentford: Confirmed team news as Alonso hopes for a crucial 3 points

Chelsea will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Premier League as they take on West London rivals Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday.

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from four matches and enter the clash on the back of a 2-2 draw with newly promoted Hull City at Stamford Bridge.

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The Blues have proven themselves to have one of the league’s most potent attacks but are leaky in defence, which leaves them vulnerable under manager Xabi Alonso who hasn’t quite worked out the right balance in his side.

Chelsea are favourites to claim all three points on Friday night but it won’t be easy as they have just one win from their last six Premier League away games, which may be a worry for Alonso.

The good news for Chelsea is that Brentford are actually winless in all five of their home Premier League games with the West London side whilst 10 of Brentford's last 14 Premier League matches have been drawn.

Chelsea v Brentford team news

Brentford will be without the services of Joshua Dasilva (thigh), Mathias Jensen (fitness), Antoni Milambo (knee), Nathan Collins (calf), Sepp van den Berg (groin) and Kafe Furo (unknown).

Chelsea had Joao Pedro and Reece James both missed training on Tuesday, but there has been no suggestion of an injury. Meanwhile, Moises Caicedo (calf), Marco Palestra (fitness), Emmanuel Emegha (fitness) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) are all reportedly unavailable for the clash.

Chelsea v Brentford predicted lineups

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Schuster, Ajer, Lewis-Potter; Janelt, Sangare; Schade, Yarmolyuk, Anthony; Thiago

Chelsea possible starting lineup: Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, J Pedro, Rogers

Chelsea v Brentford kick off time

The two sides will meet at the Gtech Community Stadium at 8pm UK time.

Key stats

Last time out Chelsea beat Brentford 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in January 2026, through João Pedro and a Cole Palmer penalty.

Chelsea have historically been strong in Premier League West London derbies: 32 wins, 18 draws and nine defeats from 59 matches.

Brentford have tended to score late against Chelsea: heading into their January meeting, 11 of Brentford's 12 Premier League goals against Chelsea had come after half-time.