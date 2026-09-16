Why Chelsea cannot sign JJ Gabriel as he shockingly asks to leave Man Utd

JJ Gabriel has asked to leave Manchester United but Chelsea are not able to snap him up anytime soon.

JJ Gabriel is on the verge of leaving Manchester United after he asked the club to cancel his registration so he can become a free agent.

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Gabriel, who has been at the club since he was 11 years old, is now 15 years old and wants out of the Red Devils despite first-team manager Michael Carrick planning to select the forward in his squad to face Brighton in the EFL Cup this evening.

The teenager, who is regarded as one of United’s best up-and-coming talents, scored 26 goals in 29 youth appearances last season, becoming the youngest winner of United’s Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award, and recently scored a hat-trick on his UEFA Youth League debut.

There is no doubt that Gabriel is a top talent, and as clubs swarm around him following his intention to leave, Premier League rivals are unable to make an approach.

The Blues were given an immediate nine-month academy transfer ban and a £750,000 fine in March over the registration of academy players between 2019 and 2022, meaning Gabriel is out of reach.

Chelsea are unable to register any new academy signings for the rest of the calendar year and Gabriel is likely to sign for a new club before January, meaning the club will miss out on the top talent.

Sky says United are “mystified” by the decision from Gabriel and Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City have since been linked with interested in the youngster, who can rule out Stamford Bridge as a potential move.