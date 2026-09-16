Worry for Alonso as Pedro, Caicedo and one other Chelsea star misses training this week

Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo and Reece James have missed Chelsea's latest training session ahead of the clash with Brentford.

Brentford are unbeaten across six matches in all competitions this season as they welcome West London rivals to the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday night.

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The Blues are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing draw last time out against Hull City and a win could launch the side back into the top 4 depending on other results.

Alonso is looking for a reaction from his Blues players but according to reports his life may not get any easier as Caicedo, Pedro and James have all reportedly missed the club’s latest open training session.

Caicedo has been suffering with a calf injury for a number of weeks but Pedro and James missing out has spiked injury concerns ahead of the clash against the Bees, which comes in just two days' time.

Emmanuel Emegha (fitness) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) will also miss out whilst Marco Palestra appeared to take part in Chelsea latest session in what is a huge boost for Alonso.

Alonso should give an update on his side in Thursday’s press conference where injury updates will be on the mind of the media, especially on Pedro who has scored 3 goals in 4 Premier League appearances so far.

Chelsea possible starting lineup is predicted to be with Pedro and James but Alonso will confirm whether the pair are ready to feature.

Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, J Pedro, Rogers