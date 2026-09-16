Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Real Madrid working on deal to sign JJ Gabriel after Man United exit request

Aubameyang matches 17-year-old Ibrahimovic LaLiga record

Richarlison responds after Roberto De Zerbi confirms Tottenham exile

European giants keen on loan move for Arsenal ace Madueke

Most read on Flashscore News

All you need to know about the 26/27 Europa League: Dates, fixtures & more

Lionel Messi to make Argentina farewell appearance in October

Teenage superstar JJ Gabriel reportedly asks to leave Man United & refuses to train

Inter Miami announce appointment of new head coach Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez

Worry for Alonso as Pedro, Caicedo and one other Chelsea star misses training this week

Worry for Alonso as Pedro, Caicedo and one other Chelsea star misses training this week
Worry for Alonso as Pedro, Caicedo and one other Chelsea star misses training this weekAction Images via Reuters

Joao Pedro, Moises Caicedo and Reece James have missed Chelsea's latest training session ahead of the clash with Brentford.

Brentford are unbeaten across six matches in all competitions this season as they welcome West London rivals to the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday night. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing draw last time out against Hull City and a win could launch the side back into the top 4 depending on other results. 

Alonso is looking for a reaction from his Blues players but according to reports his life may not get any easier as Caicedo, Pedro and James have all reportedly missed the club’s latest open training session. 

Caicedo has been suffering with a calf injury for a number of weeks but Pedro and James missing out has spiked injury concerns ahead of the clash against the Bees, which comes in just two days' time. 

Emmanuel Emegha (fitness) and Jordan Henderson (wrist) will also miss out whilst Marco Palestra appeared to take part in Chelsea latest session in what is a huge boost for Alonso. 

Alonso should give an update on his side in Thursday’s press conference where injury updates will be on the mind of the media, especially on Pedro who has scored 3 goals in 4 Premier League appearances so far. 

Chelsea possible starting lineup is predicted to be with Pedro and James but Alonso will confirm whether the pair are ready to feature. 

Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, James, Chavarria; Palmer, J Pedro, Rogers

Mentions
Premier LeagueMoises CaicedoXabi AlonsoJoao PedroReece JamesChelseaBrentford

Related Articles

Pedro leveller helps Chelsea avoid shock in thrilling draw with high flying Hull

Pedro Neto delighted as he pens new Chelsea deal until 2032: It’s an unbelievable moment

Alonso says Chelsea must respect Hull like Arsenal: They want to fight with everything!