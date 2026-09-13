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Neville says Chelsea were "too soft" and Hull "deserved probably more than the point"

Neville says Chelsea were "too soft" and Hull "deserved probably more than the point"
Neville says Chelsea were "too soft" and Hull "deserved probably more than the point"REUTERS

Gary Neville has ripped into Chelsea following their disappointing draw against Hull City.

Chelsea have now conceded 9 Premier League goals in just 4 games and have now gone 20 league games without a clean sheet for the first time in 65 years. 

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The Blues will be ashamed of their performance against the Tigers, especially in front of the home fans at Stamford Bridge as the club’s title hopes come under pressure. 

Chelsea sit fourth with seven points from their opening four matches and after the final whistle, Neville stated that the side looked too soft under manager Xabi Alonso who is struggling in West London. 

“I think what they obviously did, they saw weaknesses in the Chelsea set-up defensively. There was lots of space on that right-hand side, in behind Neto. 

“They created chances, they high-pressed, they were hard to beat. I thought it was an outstanding tactical performance from Hull. 

“I thought that was a top coach’s tactical performance. You know, sometimes when you get these teams coming up, they just park the bus. 

“He went man-for-man at times. He was mid-block at times. His defenders are never, ever far away from each other. 

“But I thought what impressed me most today was their attacking play. I thought tactically, attacking-wise, they picked the holes; they found the spaces. 

“I thought they deserved probably more than the point. It was too soft…” 

Only Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town have shipped more goals across the Premier League and Chelsea next face Brentford who sit one place behind them in 5th.

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Premier LeagueGary NevilleChelseaHull CityCrystal PalaceIpswichBrentford

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