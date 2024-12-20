SHOCKER! Man Utd fans open exit door for Rashford

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United supporters did not mince their words when it comes to one of their own.

The Red Devils were playing away from home against Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Thursday.

Despite losing the game 4-3, their fans were in good voice throughout the contest.

At one stage, they sent a strong message to Marcus Rashford with a banner against the forward.

It read “Excuses. Ta ra Marcus,” and may have been referring to Rashford’s recent interview about his situation at the club.

The forward explained that he may have to leave eventually, and that he was ready for a new challenge.

