'We need that level' - Liverpool boss Iraola demands Isak raise his game

Andoni Iraola urged Alexander Isak to raise his level after the Liverpool striker sealed his side's 1-0 win against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Isak settled a hard-fought clash with his fourth Premier League goal of the season in the second half at the Vitality Stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

Plagued by injuries and a significant loss of form, Isak netted just three times in the top-flight in the 2025-26 campaign following his acrimonious £125 million move from Newcastle.

The Sweden star has already scored more goals in Liverpool's first five league matches this season than he did across the whole of last term.

But demanding Reds boss Iraola still wants more from Isak as he looks to turn Liverpool's spells of dominance into more regular goal sprees.

"He took the chance after a quiet afternoon – and that's what a striker's job is like," Iraola said.

"He had a couple of situations, a cross he didn't hit properly, one when his control wasn't right and then the goal.

"But he has to help us to be closer to the box, to play in the opposition half and to have meaningful possession.

"Then, if the team is playing there, he will receive the rewards in terms of goals. We need that level so that we can play better."

Iraola left Bournemouth for Anfield after three seasons with the Cherries, capped off by leading the club to a maiden European berth last season.

Liverpool had enjoyed two more days of rest than the hosts, who beat Real Sociedad in San Sebastian on Thursday to open their Europa League campaign with a victory.

But they struggled to impose themselves for long periods of Iraola's home-coming before Isak made the breakthrough in the 57th minute.

Cody Gakpo's cross was intended for Florian Wirtz, who could not connect under pressure, but Bournemouth failed to deal with the cross and Isak pounced to sweep home.

"I was disappointed with the first 20, 25 minutes. I think we didn't start the game with the intensity it requires," Iraola said.

"To win here is very difficult, I know it very well. Normally Bournemouth starts really strong, and it took us this 20, 25 minutes until we matched a little bit this level.

"From there I think at the end of the first half and the second half we played better. Better situations with the ball, and we could win the game."