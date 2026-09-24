Murphy says Liverpool's Barcola will "hit the ground running" after the international break

Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy has backed Bradley Barcola for success after a slow start.

The two-time Champions League winner joined Liverpool on August 31st and has had little time to adapt to a Liverpool side under new manager Andoni Iraola.

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After 5 appearances, which include 3 starts, Barcola has 0 goal contributions but has shown glimpses of his world class ability that have kept faith in the 24-year-old.

Barcola will use the international break to regain his form and the youngster could impress for France as they take on Turkey, Belgium and Italy.

Speaking with Snabbare, Murphy has stated that Barcola could bounce back over the coming weeks as he returns to the Reds after a much-needed break.

"I think there'll be an expectation when they bought Bradley Barcola in that he won't need much adaptation time. He is a high-level footballer who has played at a massive football club with high expectations for a long time, around superstars.

"I don't think there will be a big adaptation. All we're looking at with him is match fitness and sharpness. His performance against Atlético was of a high level and you're talking about inches away from scoring that goal when he went through, but there was enough quality in that game to go, wow, his awareness, playing around corners, little link-ups, physicality, speed.

"They need him to hit the ground running. You can never predict for sure, but if you were to ask me if I'm confident he'll be fine in a couple more weeks when he's got his fitness, I think he will.

"A player of his quality doesn't need that much time to adapt. It's not that Wirtz isn't a quality player, but the big difference for me in a comparison is playing for Bayer Leverkusen versus playing for PSG and winning Champions Leagues.

"The Premier League's a physical league, so there are a lot of reasons why I think Barcola will hit the ground running, yeah. And I think the main one is the experience he's had playing at PSG under that expectation."

The 24-year-old is yet to play a full 90 minutes for Liverpool and as he tries to help fill the void left by Mohamed Salah, pressure is only building as fans wait for his first goal contribution.