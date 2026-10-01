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Tottenham suffer huge defensive injury just nine days before De Zerbi faces Man Utd

Tottenham suffer huge defensive injury just nine days before De Zerbi faces Man Utd
Tottenham suffer huge defensive injury just nine days before De Zerbi faces Man UtdREUTERS

Tottenham defender Jan Paul van Hecke was forced to withdraw from the Netherlands squad just days before the Manchester United clash.

Tottenham are rock bottom of the Premier League having drawn two and lost three of their five league games under manager Roberto De Zerbi who is under immense pressure to turn the side around.

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The North London side have scored just 2 goals and have a -6 goal difference as they prepare to face the Red Devils once the international break has concluded.

After splashing out on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Savio and Jan Paul van Hecke over the summer in a £300M+ rebuild. The investment hasn't paid off for De Zerbi, who could now be without one key defender.

Van Hecke has started every Premier League game since his move from Brighton but was this week forced to leave the camp as the Netherlands released a statement:

“Jan Paul van Hecke won’t travel to Thessaloniki with the squad.

“The defender got injured during the away game against Serbia and will return to Tottenham Hotspur. Get well soon, JP!”

Van Hecke started both of the Netherlands' matches over the international break, featuring in the 1-1 draw with Germany and 2-1 victory over Serbia.

De Zerbi now has a huge headache in his already shaky defence ahead of the clash against United on the 10th October where both teams are in dire form.

Tottenham are seeking their first win of the campaign and with the Dutchman ruled out, the club may be staying at the bottom of the table for another week.

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Premier LeagueRoberto De ZerbiJan Paul van HeckeMateus FernandesSandro TonaliManchester UnitedTottenham

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