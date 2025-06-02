Sheikh Jassim not dropping plans for Man Utd buyout

Sheikh Jassim hasn't dropped his interest in buying Manchester United.

The Qatari competed with Sir Jim Ratcliffe for control of United when the Glazers invited offers two years ago. But ultimately Sheikh Jassim dropped out after the Glazers refused to sell a majority stake.

Instead, Ratcliffe bought a share rising to 27 per cent and the English billionaire's impact has left the club rocked and reeling.

Over 450 staff have been let go and United endured a worst ever finish in the Premier League era this past season.

The Telegraph says Sheikh Jassim remains interested in buying United, with the Glazers clear to sell as part of the arrangement they have with Ratcliffe.

Any quick deal is unlikely, but Sheikh Jassim hasn't dropped his interest in one day buying Manchester United.