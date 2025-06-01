Emi Martinez opens up on Aston Villa future amid Man United interest
The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as questions over Andre Onana’s ability continue to be asked.
Martinez is no stranger to a costly mistake himself, however, arguably costing Aston Villa a place in next season’s Champions League after picking up a red card for a crazy tackle on Rasmus Hojlund in their last game of the season.
He’s currently away on international duty with Argentina but admitted he doesn’t know whether he’ll be at Villa beyond the summer transfer window.
Speaking ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Chile, he said: "My future? I don’t know, I come here to play for the national team and that’s the only thing that matters to me right now. Do I want to move to a new club? The transfer window just opened so there’s still a long way to go."